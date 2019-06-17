‘West Side Story’: First Look At The Jets & The Sharks In Steven Spielberg’s Musical Update

Here’s a first look at Steven Spielberg’s anticipated adaptation of Broadway classic West Side Story, the tale of young love and tensions between rival gangs the Jets and the Sharks on the streets of 1957 New York. The film is now in production for Twentieth Century Fox.

Pictured left to right in the image are Jets members Anybodys (Ezra Menas), Mouthpiece (Ben Cook), Action (Sean Harrison Jones); Jets leader Riff (Mike Faist); Baby John (Patrick Higgins); Tony (Ansel Elgort) and Maria (Rachel Zegler); Maria’s brother and Sharks leader Bernardo (David Alvarez); and Sharks members Quique (Julius Anthony Rubio), Chago (Ricardo Zayas), Chino (Josh Andrés Rivera), Braulio (Sebastian Serra) and Pipo (Carlos Sánchez Falú).

The cast also includes Ariana DeBose (Anita); Ana Isabelle (Rosalia); Corey Stoll (Lieutenant Schrank); Brian d’Arcy James (Officer Krupke); Curtiss Cook (Abe) and Oscar-winner Rita Moreno, who plays Valentina and also serves as one of the film’s executive producers.

Produced and directed by Spielberg from a script by Tony Kushner, the film is based on the original 1957 Broadway musical, which was written by Arthur Laurents with music by Leonard Bernstein, lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and concept, direction and choreography by Jerome Robbins. Justin Peck will choreograph the musical numbers in the film.

The film’s music team also includes conductor Gustavo Dudamel, who will helm the recording of Bernstein’s iconic score; composer and conductor David Newman (Anastasia) who will be arranging the score for the new adaptation; composer Jeanine Tesori, who will be working with the cast on vocals; and music supervisor Matt Sullivan (Chicago), who will serve as executive music producer for the film. The pic will be released by Disney in the U.S. on December 18, 2020.