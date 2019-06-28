Weinstein Co. Bankruptcy Hearing Pushed Again As Creditors And Accusers Await Resolution

The bankruptcy proceeding of the The Weinstein Company, which has been grinding on for 15 months, saw yet another delay Friday as a pivotal hearing was rescheduled to July 15.

U.S. Bankruptcy Court Judge Mary Walrath in the District of Delaware was scheduled to hear a request by the company’s estate to appoint law firm Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann as special litigation counsel. The new firm would aim to convert the bankruptcy proceeding from Chapter 11 to Chapter 7, another matter to be decided at the hearing. In that scenario, the company would be liquidated and a civil settlement of the claims against it would not be able to go forward.

Walrath granted a continuance until July 15.

The most recent settlement offer, for $44 million, became public last month and has complicated the bankruptcy. The deal would have compensated the many accusers of Harvey Weinstein but also board members and other equity holders. Several of the accusers, including actress Ashley Judd, publicly rejected the settlement as inadequate.

In April, a federal judge dismissed a lawsuit filed by 10 women who accused the officers and directors of the studio of aiding in Weinstein’s alleged sexual misconduct.

Settlement talks have been ongoing between the insurance companies backing the officers and directors of TWC and the office of the Attorney General of New York and the Committee of Unsecured Creditors. The committee represents many of the accusers of Harvey Weinstein.

While the bankruptcy proceeding lumbers on, Harvey Weinstein still faces multiple criminal charges in a sexual assault trial in New York that is scheduled to begin in September. The onetime mogul has also been investigated by authorities in LA and London after multiple criminal allegations in those cities.

Lantern Entertainment acquired the assets of the Weinstein Co. last year for $289 million. In March of this year, Lantern teamed with former MGM chief Gary Barber to form Spyglass Media Group, which will control the former Weinstein assets.