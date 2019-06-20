Wattpad Studios And NL Films Enter Dutch-language Partnership

EXCLUSIVE: Wattpad Studios and the Netherlands-based NL Film have announced an exclusive Dutch-language partnership. Under the new deal, NL Film, which is part of EndemolShine Nederland, will receive exclusive first-look rights to adapt Dutch-language stories from Wattpad with a focus on developing YA stories as series or films.

NL Film is best known for producing quality drama for audiences including Floor Rules, Netflix’s The Resistance Banker and the award-winning The Menten Case. They will work with Wattpad to adapt new projects from the platform using Wattpad’s Story DNA Machine Learning technology. Wattpad’s technology will power discovery for the partnership, allowing the companies to identify and develop exceptional Dutch-language Wattpad stories. The companies will also leverage Wattpad’s Story DNA Machine Learning technology to bring reader sentiment, feedback, story interactions, and other data-backed insights to the development process.

“NL Film is committed to bringing the best and most suited content to viewers and does that by understanding its audience’s needs,” said Kaja Wolffers, Creative Director of NL Film. “This deal with Wattpad helps us to continue to deliver engaging drama and find fresh and new perspectives. Wattpad reaches audiences that can’t be reached with standard media. The insight we get from the feedback and interaction data of their users is very informative and valuable for the development of new projects.”

“Entertainment companies around the world are increasingly looking to data and technology to help identify new voices, and then make data-backed decisions during development,” adds Aron Levitz, Head of Wattpad Studios. “Wattpad’s global community offers an untapped pool of talent, and we’re excited to partner with NL Film to highlight our Dutch-language writers, giving them an opportunity to see their stories brought to life on the screen.”

With this deal, Wattpad expands its international reach. Earlier this year, Wattpad partnered with Mediacorp, Singapore’s largest content creator and transmedia platform. In addition, Wattpad continues to grow its brand by signing deals with Sony Pictures Television, Lagardere Studios, iflix, SYFY, Huayi Brothers Korea, Bavaria Fiction, and others.