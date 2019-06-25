Wattpad Enters First Look Deal With Italy Entertainment Company Mediaset

Once again, Wattpad is continuing its global reach. This time the storytelling platform has announced that they have entered a first look deal with Mediaset, Italy’s leading entertainment company. As part of the deal, they will partner to develop and co-produce TV shows in Italy. The deal is Wattpad’s first Italian language deal and will bring Wattpad stories to TV screens around Italy.

Wattpad has a massive community of millions of users in Italy. Fans of the platform catapulted Wattpad’s After film to a #1 open in Italy earlier this spring.

“Italy’s rich history of storytelling has found a new life on Wattpad, where a new generation of writers are building worlds and connecting with readers online,” said Aron Levitz, Head of Wattpad Studios. “Mediaset is embracing the future of entertainment: one that starts with data and audience insights. We’re thrilled to work with them to bring diverse new stories to Italian TV.”

“Entertainment is changing, and people want to see new stories from new voices,” added Alessandro Salem, Content Director General of Mediaset. “At the same time, data is driving a revolution in how projects get found and get made. Working with Wattpad, we can be at the forefront of these industry shifts, tapping into a massive community of incredible storytellers with built-in communities of fans.”

This contributes to the international growth of Wattpad’s footprint in storytelling. Just last week, they partnered with Netherlands-based NL Film for an exclusive Dutch-language partnership. Earlier this year, Wattpad partnered with Mediacorp, Singapore’s largest content creator and transmedia platform. In addition, Wattpad continues to grow its brand by signing deals with Sony Pictures Television, Lagardere Studios, iflix, SYFY, Huayi Brothers Korea, Bavaria Fiction, and others.

Wattpad produces the Emmy-nominated series Light as a Feather with AwesomenessTV and Grammnet for Hulu. The second season of Light as a Feather is set to debut July 26. Based on Anna Todd’s international Wattpad sensation and best-selling novel, Wattpad’s feature film After is currently the highest grossing independent film of the year, opening number one in 17 international territories this past spring. Voltage Pictures and Wattpad recently announced the sequel.