WarnerMedia Taps CAA Vet Christy Haubegger As Chief Enterprise Inclusion Officer

WarnerMedia has appointed CAA veteran Christy Haubegger as EVP and Chief Enterprise Inclusion Officer.

Haubegger will report directly to CEO John Stankey and work closely with the media company’s senior leadership team. Her mission, according to the official announcement, will be to “drive business growth through strategic investment in diverse audiences and to ensure the organization’s workforce is representative of the markets it serves.”

Christy Haubegger Courtesy of WarnerMedia

The move follows the company’s creation in 2018 of a diversity and inclusion policy that it calls the industry’s first. The policy aims to ensure diverse candidates are considered for all positions on film, TV and other projects as well as directors and producers who also seek to promote diversity and inclusion.

Since the #MeToo movement, #OscarsSoWhite and other flash points in recent years, the entertainment industry has been confronting long-held assumptions and business practices. WarnerMedia (which was known as Time Warner until June 2018) has had its brushes with these issues, recently parting ways with Warner Bros. CEO Kevin Tsujihara after his improper dealings with actress Charlotte Kirk.

“As we transform our businesses and our culture, we see a unique opportunity to generate outsize growth by delivering world-class content that engages underserved audiences,” Stankey said. “To realize that opportunity we know we must make strategic investments, build a more representative workforce, and create a truly inclusive culture. Christy is a business leader and an innovator whose commitment to inclusion, industry reputation and diversity experience is second-to-none. She will play a pivotal role in helping to drive our strategic and creative process forward to ensure relevancy, market leadership and long-term success.”

Haubegger joins WarnerMedia from CAA. She spent 14 years at the agency, leading its drive to become the market leader in the representation of women and people of color. She was also charged with transforming its workforce in terms of diversity and inclusion.

“I’m excited to join WarnerMedia and to further build on the bold commitments to inclusion that the company has already made,” Haubegger said. “John Stankey and the WarnerMedia team understand that in today’s competitive media and entertainment marketplace, a robust strategy to engage diverse audiences is imperative for growth. I look forward to continuing to propel change and innovation in our industry by expanding opportunities for under-represented groups.”