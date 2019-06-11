WarnerMedia Names Molly Battin Chief Corporate Marketing And Brand Strategy Officer

Molly Battin, previously EVP and head of communications and marketing at Turner, has been appointed Chief Corporate Marketing and Brand Strategy Officer at WarnerMedia.

In leading brand strategy and brand management across WarnerMedia, Battin will report to Keith Cocozza, EVP of Corporate Marketing and Communications. She and her team will be responsible for coordinated portfolio marketing, agency management, cross promotion planning, media production and presentation services.

“Molly is a brilliant marketing strategist with a proven track record for creating and evolving global brands,” Cocozza said. “I look forward to working closely with her as we develop a comprehensive corporate identity for WarnerMedia.”

Battin has held a range of managerial positions since joining Turner in 2000 and has held. In her most recent role guiding communications and marketing, she was responsible for brand reputation across all platforms, internal and external strategic communications, media planning and buying, media relations and publicity. Previously, she served as chief brand strategy officer, leading the global brand strategy, corporate communications and marketing, employee branding, media planning, ad placement buying, creative production and digital media strategy.

Prior to that, she served as Chief Media and Business Insights Officer, responsible for leading and evolving the company’s endeavors in such areas as research, creative production, media planning and asset management. She previously was general manager of upwave, the entertainment brand created by Turner to explore marketplace opportunities for health and lifestyle-themed digital and television content. Battin also served as SVP of brand development and digital platforms for TBS, TNT and Turner Classic Movies and led domestic marketing for CNN, CNN Headline News and CNNfn as VP of strategic marketing.

Before joining Turner, Molly was vice president of marketing for EzGov and worked in brand management for Coca-Cola and advertising account management at Bates USA and D’Arcy, Mathis, Benton, and Bowles, New York.