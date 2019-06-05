WarnerMedia Names HBO Vet Chris Spadaccini Chief Marketing Officer Of Entertainment Unit; Michael Engelman To Exit TNT/TBS

Chris Spadaccini, who has been Chief Marketing Officer at HBO since 2016 and an employee at the premium network for 20 years, will assume the CMO role at WarnerMedia Entertainment.

He will report to Bob Greenblatt, Chairman, Warner Media Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer.

As part of the announcement, Michael Engleman, who for the last four years has been EVP and CMP of TNT and TBS, will depart the company. AT&T-owned WarnerMedia has been systematically merging departments and divisions across its portfolio that previously had operated in silos.

In his new role, Spadaccini will be responsible for all marketing aspects of the new division, including HBO (linear networks, HBOGo and HBONow), TBS, TNT and truTV. He will also oversee branding and content marketing for the upcoming WarnerMedia direct-to-consumer streaming offering.

“I’ve long been impressed with the quality and cutting-edge approach of the HBO marketing group overseen by Chris, and I was happy he was up for taking on our whole portfolio of linear networks and streaming platforms,” Greenblatt said. “In an environment where content volume is soaring everywhere, I’m confident that Chris — through his close working relationships with Casey Bloys at HBO and Kevin Reilly at the WarnerMedia networks and direct-to-consumer business — will make all our shows cut through the clutter.” Greenblatt added “I’d like to also thank Michael Engleman for his contribution to the Turner company and wish him well on his new endeavor.”

Added Spadaccini, “This is the definition of a dream job. I am thrilled and humbled by the opportunity that Bob presented to me, and I couldn’t be more excited to bring all of my experience to bear on behalf of the incredible brands and networks of Warner Media Entertainment. I’m looking forward to getting to know the great marketing teams at TNT, TBS and truTV, and leveraging the talent and resources across the entire organization to help launch our new direct-to-consumer offering.”

Prior to the announcement, Spadaccini had served since 2016 as EVP and CMO of HBO. He led brand and program marketing campaigns for HBO and Cinemax as well as product marketing initiatives for all digital platforms such as HBO Now, HBO GO and HBO.com. In 2015, Spadaccini led the marketing strategy for the launch of HBO Now, HBO’s standalone streaming service. He began his career at HBO in 1999 in the Program Advertising department.