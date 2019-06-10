Feigco Co-Founder Jessie Henderson Joins WarnerMedia As EVP Original Feature Films

WarnerMedia has tapped Feigco Co-Founder Jessie Henderson as EVP of Original Feature Films for the streamer.

Henderson will head up the development and production of a slate encompassing kids, family, teens, YA and adult fare.

She will report to Sarah Aubrey, head of original content for WarnerMedia’s direct-to-consumer platform, overseen by Kevin Reilly, president of TBS, TNT, TruTV and chief creative officer for WarnerMedia Direct-to-Consumer.

Henderson joins previously announced hires Suzanna Makkos, EVP Original Comedy and Animation, and Jennifer O’Connell, EVP Original Non-Fiction and Kids.

“Jessie has been a standout in this business and I feel lucky to have locked her in as part of our creative team,” said Aubrey. “Her refined taste is reflected in her impressive body of work and putting her eye for talent together with the power of this platform will raise the bar even higher.”

Prior to joining WarnerMedia, Henderson formed and served as co-president of Feigco Entertainment with Paul Feig, where she produced film and TV projects including The Golden Globe-nominated Spy and the critical hits A Simple Favor and Someone Great. She also executive produced the female-led reboot of Ghostbusters. Among her upcoming projects include the rom-com anthology series Love Life, which will star Anna Kendrick and premiere on WarnerMedia’s streaming service.

Prior to Feigco, Henderson held positions at Universal Pictures and Chernin Entertainment, where she co-produced The Heat, which was 2013’s highest domestic grossing comedy ($230M WW). Earlier in her career, the Emerson College alum worked on such series as Chappelle’s Show.