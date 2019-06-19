Warner Bros. Vet Robert Blair Promoted To President Of International TV Distribution

Robert Blair, a longtime veteran of Warner Bros. International Television Distribution, has been promoted to president of the WarnerMedia division.

The move was announced by Jeffrey R. Schlesinger, President of Warner Bros. Worldwide Television Distribution.

Blair, who will continue to be based in London, will be responsible for the licensing of all TV, film and digital programming from Warner Bros., HBO and Turner across all TV platforms, from free to pay-TV and subscription VOD. He will also oversee sales teams based in 12 offices around the world.

“Robert’s smart, strategic and keen business acumen have contributed to make him an invaluable member of our international television business,” Schlesinger said. “He has played a vital role during a time of great disruption and evolution for our industry and will continue to play an even more vital role as we integrate HBO and Turner product into our distribution activities. This is truly a well-deserved promotion.”

Blair, a 21-year Warner Bros. veteran, became EVP of the international distribution unit in 2017, overseeing all international TV sales.

“As our business continues to evolve, leading the team bringing the quality programming of these three great suppliers to the international television market is very exciting,” Blair said.

Blair joined the company in 1998 as GM of its Canadian operations and was promoted in 2000 to VP and GM of Canadian operations. He went on to hold roles involving oversight of Europe, Africa and other territories.