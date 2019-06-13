Warner Bros. TV Ups Drama Chief Clancy Collins-White, Names Adrienne Turner Head Of Comedy; Maddy Horne & Odetta Watkins To Lead Current

Warner Bros. Television has set its scripted development and current programming leadership in the wake of several promotions and executive departures.

Longtime head of drama development Clancy Collins-White will continue in her role with a title bump from SVP to EVP, Drama Development. The studio’s comedy VP Adrienne Turner has been named SVP and Head of Comedy Development. She succeeds long-time comedy chief Erin Wehrenberg who left in March to run comedy development at ABC.

Additionally, Maddy Horne and Odetta Watkins have been promoted to EVP Current Programming. They replace WBTV veteran Melinda Hage who recently retired after overseeing the studio’s portfolio of broadcast, cable and streaming scripted dramas and comedies (currently 45) for the past nine years. The department is now being restructured, with Horne overseeing current programming for broadcast series and Watkins supervising series for premium cable channels and on-demand/streaming platforms. (WBTV produces series for broadcast, premium cable and streaming while its cable/streaming division Warner Horizon focuses on basic cable and streaming shows.)

The appointments were made by Susan Rovner and Brett Paul, recently promoted to Warner Bros. TY Presidents, reporting to Warner Bros. Television Group President and Chief Content Officer Peter Roth. Collins-White, Turner, Horne and Watkins will all report to Rovner.

“Clancy and Adrienne have helped develop some of our most successful shows, skillfully nurturing creative ideas, and giving our valued artists a platform to make their voices heard and to express themselves through their work,” Rovner said. “Maddy and Odetta have expertly collaborated with our talented producers, supporting their ongoing vision and helping them to deliver their best, undeniable work every week, in an increasingly competitive environment.”

At the recent May 2019 broadcast network upfronts, WBTV secured series orders for four new one-hour series developed by Collins-White and her team, Batwoman and Riverdale spinoff Katy Keene at the CW, thriller Prodigal Son at Fox, and courthouse drama All Rise at CBS. Upcoming non-broadcast series include Watchmen for HBO; Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings and Madam CJ Walker for Netflix; and Veronica Mars for Hulu.

Turner will now oversee the creation of new half-hour series, and will manage WBTV’s comedy development team. Current comedies produced by WBTV include Young Sheldon, Mom and the upcoming Bob ♥ Abishola for CBS, as well as The Kominsky Method and the upcoming AJ and The Queen for Netflix, Little Voice for Apple TV+ and Shrill for Hulu.

In her role as EVP, Current Programming, Network Series, Horne will oversee a team managing all creative aspects of ongoing programs for the five broadcast networks. As of June 2019, WBTV is producing more than 20 scripted broadcast shows, including Young Sheldon, Mom and God Friended Me for CBS, Manifest and Blindspot for NBC, The Flash, Black Lightning, Riverdale, Supergirl, Supernatural and a half dozen more for The CW.

As VP, Current Programming, Premium Cable and On-Demand/Streaming Series, Watkins and her team will oversee WBTV’s non-broadcast series. WBTV currently produces nearly 25 shows for cable and streaming platforms, including Westworld for HBO, Shameless for Showtime, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, The Kominsky Method for Netflix, Castle Rock and Veronica Mars for Hulu, Little Voice for Apple TV+, and Titans and Doom Patrol for DC Universe.

Collins-White had served as SVP, Drama Development, since 2010. During this time, Collins-White and the drama team also developed such series as Arrow, Black Lightning, Blindspot, Castle Rock, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, Doom Patrol, The Flash, God Friended Me, Gotham, The Leftovers, Lucifer, Manifest, The Originals, Person of Interest, Riverdale, Supergirl, Titans, Westworld and more. Before that, she was ViP, Drama Development, for three years. Collins-White joined WBTV in 2004 as VP, Current Programming. In that role, she worked on the Jerry Bruckheimer TV–produced dramas Cold Case, Without a Trace and Close to Home, as well as The Nine, among others. Prior to joining WBTV, Collins-White was SVP, Creative Affairs, MGM Worldwide Television Group and VP, Development, Paramount Domestic Television.

Turner had served as VP, Comedy Development, since 2010. During her tenure, she has developed such half-hour series as 2 Broke Girls, the upcoming AJ and the Queen and Bob ♥ Abishola, Mom, Selfie, Shrill, Splitting Up Together and Trial & Error. Turner started at WBTV in production before joining the current programming team as Manager, earning promotions to Director and VP before moving into development. While in current programming, Turner managed series such as The Big Bang Theory, Friends, The Mentalist and The Middle.

Horne joined the company in 2010 as VP, Current Programming, and was promoted to SVP in 2016. During her tenure, she has personally managed series such as The Big Bang Theory, Blindspot, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, The Kominsky Method, Mike & Molly, Mom, the revival of Murphy Brown, Riverdale, and Young Sheldon. Prior to joining WBTV, Horne had been a producer with an overall deal based at Paramount Television. While there, she was an executive producer on the CBS drama series That’s Life. Before that, Horne held various creative positions at CBS, including head of Current Programming, after having previously been Director, Drama Series Development.

Watkins joined WBTV in 2002 as Director, Current Programming, and was promoted to VP in 2010 and SVP in 2016. She has handled programming responsibilities for series such as Black Lightning, The Carrie Diaries, Castle Rock, The Closer, Cold Case, The Following, Legacies, Major Crimes, Nip/Tuck, The Originals, The Vampire Diaries and Roswell, New Mexico. Before coming to WBTV, Watkins was Director, TNT Original Series, at Turner Broadcasting, after having been Manager. She previously worked in the drama development department at CBS Prods. and the current programming department at the Fox Broadcasting Co.