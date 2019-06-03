Warner Bros. TV New York Head Of Casting Meg Simon To Retire, Findley Davidson To Succeed Her

Warner Bros. Television’s head of New York casting, VP Meg Simon has retired after nearly two decades with the studio and a career of more than 40 years as a casting director and executive in television, theatre and motion pictures. WBTV casting VP Findley Davidson — who has worked closely with Simon for 12 years at the studio — will now serve as WBTV’s new head of New York casting.

The studio is not confirming but it appears likely that Simon, a highly regarded casting director/executive, has taken one of the buyouts/early retirement packages made available to veteran employees at all WarnerMedia divisions after the AT&T acquisition was completed. WBTV head of current programming Melinda Hage also recently retired after 25 years at the studio.

“We are incredibly fortunate at Warner Bros. Television to have been associated with Meg for almost 20 years,” said Tom Burke, WBTV EVP and Head of Casting. She has a true love of actors, immense respect for writers and producers, and the impeccable taste to marry the right performer with the right material. With Meg’s retirement, we are extremely pleased that Findley will become our new head of New York casting and will continue to represent the company to the creative community in NYC.”

Actors cast in WBTV series out of the New York office led by Simon and Davidson include Elizabeth Lail (Beck on You), Camila Mendes, Ashleigh Murray and Casey Cott (Riverdale), Aria Shahghasemi (Legacies),Chella Man (Titans),

Nicole Kang, Camrus Johnson (Batwoman), Tala Ashe (DC’s Legends of Tomorrow), and Gugu Mbatha-Raw (Undercovers). Additionally, Simon and Davidson played a significant part in the casting of pilots for series such as Gotham and the upcoming Prodigal Son for Fox, Queen Sugar for OWN, Blindspot for NBC, Claws for TNT, What/If for Netflix and more.

During Simon’s accomplished career, she won five Artios Awards for excellence in casting, from a total of 13 nominations. Simon joined WBTV in 2002 after a five-year stint as Director, East Coast Casting, at Fox Broadcasting Co. while simultaneously serving as Casting Director of the Sundance Theatre Lab. Before that, Simon had worked as an independent casting director for theatre (Broadway and Off Broadway), TV and film since 1976.

Simon maintained a long and successful association with Yale Repertory Theatre artistic director Lloyd Richards and playwright August Wilson, which resulted in her assembling casts for numerous Broadway productions of Wilson’s “Pittsburgh Cycle” of plays, including Fences, The Piano Lesson, Two Trains Running, Seven Guitars, Joe Turner’s Come and Gone and Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, all directed by Richards.

Her Broadway credits also include Tony Kushner’s Angels in America, for director George C. Wolfe; David Henry Hwang’s M. Butterfly, for director John Dexter; Neil Simon’s Biloxi Blues, for director Gene Saks; the revival of Eugene O’Neill’s The Iceman Cometh, for director Jose Quintero; and David Rabe’s Hurlyburly, for director Mike Nichols, among many others.

Davidson joined WBTV’s New York casting department as Manager in 2007, was named Director in 2012 and promoted to VP in 2017. She worked with Simon as Casting Director for the Sundance Theatre Lab in 2008 and 2009. Before WBTV, Davidson worked in casting at Nickelodeon and for Bernard Telsey Casting.