Warner Bros Signs Distribution Pact With SF Studios In Sweden

Warner Bros. Pictures has signed a film distribution agreement with SF Studios in Sweden.

The studio already has pacts with the same distributor in Denmark, Norway and Finland. The new deal will be effective from July 1, 2019 and will encompass sales, marketing and distribution.

Upcoming theatrical movies to fall under the agreement will include IT: Chapter Two, Joker and Doctor Sleep.

“SF Studios is a valued distribution partner in Denmark, Norway and Finland, we are excited to continue our partnership in Sweden and build on our successful work together across the Nordic region”, said Jacques Dubois, Senior Vice President, EMEA Theatrical Licensee Distribution and Strategy, Warner Bros. Pictures.

“We are very happy and proud to expand our collaboration with one of the world’s leading film studios Warner Bros. Pictures, to Sweden. Together we have the ambition to continue to grow the Nordic cinema industry with films that attract a large and wide audience”, added Michael Porseryd, CEO at SF Studios.