Warner Bros today was first up among the Hollywood majors to present at CineEurope as the annual exhibition convention kicked off in Barcelona. The studio showed footage from its horror and DC stables, along with an early look at Godzilla Vs Kong, ahead of a screening of New Line’s Annabelle Comes Home this evening.

The studio last year logged its best-ever box office worldwide and overseas, led by the $1.15B global success of Aquaman. Today, it previewed extended footage from its upcoming DC titles including the Todd Phillips-helmed R-rated Joker starring Joaquin Phoenix which releases overseas beginning October 3; and Patty Jenkins and Gal Gadot’s reteam for June 2020’s Wonder Woman 1984. Also teased was Harley Quinn story Birds Of Prey, led by Margot Robbie and directed by Cathy Yan, which releases in February next year.

Chiming in via video message, It: Chapter Two helmer Andy Muschietti introed scenes from the sequel to his smash 2017 Stephen King adaptation. The first film carved out a Labor Day box office niche domestically and went on to become a $700M global hit. James McAvoy, Jessica Chastain and Bill Hader star in the horror follow-up which begins rollout on September 5 overseas and the next day in the U.S.

There was also time devoted to the Mike Flanagan-directed Doctor Sleep starring Ewan McGregor, Rebecca Ferguson and newcomer Kyliegh Curran. In a video introduction, Flanagan presented scenes from the continuation of King’s The Shining.

European exhibitors further got an early exclusive look at Godzilla Vs Kong, the next title in WB and Legendary’s monster franchise which is readying for battle beginning March 11, 2020 internationally.

Among other exclusive footage screened was a new look at Edward Norton’s crime drama Motherless Brooklyn, and the trailer for Ben Affleck sports drama Torrance. Christopher Nolan’s action epic Tenet only just began shooting so there was no footage yet. The movie has staked out July 17, 2020 for domestic release.

Promoting wares earlier in the day before the WB show, Lionsgate brought Rian Johnson to town to introduce an extended scene from Knives Out, his starry Agatha Christie-inspired whodunit that releases domestically at Thanksgiving. And, Studiocanal presented its slate with special guest Marjane Satrapi in tow.

The Oscar nominated Persepolis helmer was on hand to discuss her Marie Curie biopic Radioactive. Satrapi cited the pioneer and Nobel Prize winner as a role model whose story is surprisingly timely. Starring Rosamund Pike and Sam Riley, the Working Title film that’s backed by Studiocanal and Amazon releases next year.

Also among Studiocanal highlights were scenes from animated sequel Shaun The Sheep Movie: Farmageddon which Lionsgate releases domestically December 13; a fresh look at the David Heyman-produced The Secret Garden, due in April next year and starring Colin Firth; and an extended trailer for The Perfect Nanny (Chanson Douce). Legendary, Why Not Productions and Pan-Européenne just today closed a deal for an English-language adaptation while Studiocanal releases the French version at home in November. And, Karen Gillan and Lena Headey appeared in a video message to pump up exhibs on Studiocanal’s female-fronted crime actioner Gunpowder Milkshake.