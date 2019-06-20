‘Waldo’: Morena Baccarin Joins Mel Gibson & Charlie Hunnam In Action Thriller

EXCLUSIVE: Morena Baccarin is the latest to join the cast of the Tim Kirkby-directed action-thriller Waldo, starring Mel Gibson and Charlie Hunnam. Filming is currently underway. The pic is based on the novel, Last Looks, by Howard Michael Gould, who also adapted the screenplay.

It centers around a disgraced LAPD detective (Hunnam), who’s spent the past three years living off the grid. He’s reluctantly pulled back into his old life by a former lover in order to solve the murder of an eccentric celebrity’s wife.

Dominic Monaghan, Eiza Gonzalez, Clancy Brown, and Jacob Scipio co-star. Producers are Andrew Lazar, Brad Feinstein, Christina Weiss Lurie, and Steven Shainberg.

Baccarin, who is also in talks to join Gerard Butler in STXfilms’ disaster-thriller Greenland, is repped by UTA and Seven Summits Pictures & Management.