Vue International Deputy CEO Alain McNair Retires After 40 Years In Biz

After 40 years in the industry, Alan McNair, Vue International’s Deputy CEO, retired on June 14.

McNair’s retirement comes two years later than he had originally planned due to the exhibitor’s concerted international expansion.

Prior to joining Vue in 1999, he was one of the key executives responsible for forming United Cinemas International (UCI). He helped grow Vue from one UK site to more than 200 international sites. In 2014, he stood down as CFO with the appointment of Alison Cornwell.

Tim Richards, Vue founder and CEO commented, “I first met Alan at UCI Cinemas where we worked together from 1990-1994 opening new markets and developing cinemas for Paramount and Universal worldwide. Alan was a key executive at UCI and was instrumental in seeing it grow from its early days as a purely UK based company into one that, by the time he left in 1999, had cinema operations across 5 European countries as well as in Japan and Brazil. At the time, along with Warner Bros. Cinemas, they were one of the first truly global cinema companies.

“When I left Warner Bros in 1998 to start Vue, I wanted to hire the very best executives to create a genuine world class team – the very first name on that list was Alan’s,” he continued. “Alan has been one of the architects behind Vue’s massive international growth story, from our first site in Livingston in 2000 to the 287 state-of-the-art cinemas that we operate in 10 markets today. All of his many great achievements throughout the years are part of Vue’s backbone and will remain that way as we continue to grow and develop.”