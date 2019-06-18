VidCon Expands To Mexico With April 2020 Edition

VidCon, the conference for digital video creators that was acquired by Viacom in 2018, is expanding to Mexico with a four-day edition in April 2020.

Mexico City will be the first city in Latin America to host VidCon, the world’s largest celebration of online video. The inaugural VidCon Mexico will be held at the Citibanamex Center starting April 30. The event will feature the most-popular digital celebrities from Latin America and the rest of the world, including Calle y Poche and Nickelodeon Latin America’s newest digital star, Isabella de la Torre “La Bala.”

VidCon, which is marking its 10th anniversary this year, brings together fans, content creators, executives and brands. Connecting fans and industry decision-makers with online content creators, VidCon has hosted 100,000 attendees in the past year at events in the U.S., UK and Australia.

“We are excited to be the first country in Latin America to host VidCon,” said Eduardo Lebrija, SVP and General Manager Latin America North and Regional Sales for Viacom International Media Networks Americas. “Mexico is an important creative hub content creators, brands and platform launches, and the first VidCon Mexico will be an incredible opportunity to unite and celebrate creators and fans and inspire the next generation of leaders and brands that will shape the future of the digital world.”

“Mexico is one of the most vibrant, creative centers in the world for influencers, brands and content creators to build audiences and grow their brand,” VidCon GM Jim Louderback said. “Many of the top global creators have emerged from Mexico in the last few years, and brands and marketers here have led the way in welcoming creators and influencers into their marketing mix. We couldn’t be more excited to bring VidCon’s unique mix of insight, expertise and community to Mexico in partnership with the amazing Viacom team.”

Reprising its annual U.S. flagship event in July, VidCon U.S. is returning to Anaheim, where content creators will be featured, along with execs from YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, Twitter, Twitch, Snapchat, Tik-Tok and other companies.