Victoria Pedretti To Headline ‘The Haunting of Bly Manor’ Netflix Series

EXCLUSIVE: The Haunting of Hill House breakout Victoria Pedretti will be back as the lead in the the second installment of the Netflix horror anthology series, The Haunting of Bly Manor, from Mike Flanagan, Trevor Macy, Amblin TV and Paramount TV.

Pedretti has quickly become one of Netflix’s acting MVPs — the young actress also is set as the female lead in the upcoming second season of the streamer’s psychological thriller drama series You.

The Haunting of Bly Manor is inspired by Henry James’ psychological gothic horror novella The Turn of the Screw, which takes place almost entirely in an old country mansion. There, two young orphans are looked after by a young governess by whom most of the story is narrated by.

Pedretti will play the governess, Dani, who is looking after the two unique children. The role has been played by a number of actresses in various adaptations and reworkings of The Turn of the Screw, from Deborah Kerr in the 1961 critically acclaimed feature The Innocents to Michelle Dockery in the 2009 BBC film The Turn of the Screw.

Pedretti was fresh out of college when in 2017 Netflix cast her as “Nell” Crain Vance in The Haunting of Hill House in her first acting job. The role made her an instant fan favorite, earning her an MTV Film and Movie Awards nomination for Most Frightened Performance.

She followed that with roles in Quentin Tarantino’s upcoming Once Upon a Time In Hollywood and Apple’s anthology series Amazing Stories. Pedretti is repped by Gersh and Management 360.