Viacom’s UK, Northern & Eastern European Chief James Currell To Depart After 18 Years

Viacom’s President of UK, Northern and Eastern Europe James Currell is leaving the company after 18 years.

Currell, who had a lead role in planning and executing Viacom’s acquisition of Channel 5 in September 2014, has been with the company since 200. He joined as Financial Controller of Paramount Pictures, based in Los Angeles, in 2001 before moving to New York in 2006 to take up the position of Financial Controller for MTV Networks International.

He was also Chief Financial Officer, responsible for VIMN’s two International Media Centres in London and Amsterdam, and before taking on his most recent role he was Senior Vice President, Chief Operating Officer, for VIMN in the UK, Northern and Eastern Europe.

Viacom International Media Networks CEO David Lynn will have interim oversight of the company’s UK operations until a successor is appointed. The search has started.

Lynn said, “James has been integral to the extraordinary growth of our operations managed out of the UK in recent years and Viacom owes him a huge debt of gratitude and thanks. He’s played a leading role in the acquisition and integration of Channel 5 and in the success our flagship pay brands have enjoyed in the UK, as well as the strengthening of our operations across Northern and Eastern Europe. I will miss him greatly when he departs.”

Currell added, “I’ve had 18 fantastic years with Viacom and I’m proud to have played my part in the transformation of the operations we manage out of the UK. I’m confident my successor will be taking over a business that is very well placed to continue growing in all the major markets in which we operate. I won’t be here in person, but I’ll always be tracking the progress of the people I’ve worked with at Viacom and wishing the best for the company.”