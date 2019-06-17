Viacom International Studios UK Scores First Third Party Commission With ITV Train Doc Series

Viacom International Studios UK has scored its first commission for a non-Viacom network with a two-part train doc series.

The production division, which was formerly known as Elephant House Studios, is making Trevor McDonald’s Indian Train Adventure for ITV, a rival to its sibling network C5.

Viacom International Studios UK had previously only produced for its own channels including C5, Comedy Central and MTV and the move is the latest example of an in-house studio making shows for third parties.

The two-parter will follow newsreader McDonald as he travels from Mumbai to Delhi on a luxurious train. He will disembark to meet people from all walks of life and gain an insight into modern India across the thousand-mile journey.

The series, which will be distributed by Viacom International Media Networks’ content sales division, was commissioned by Jo Clinton-Davis, ITV Controller of Factual, and Sue Murphy, ITV Head of Factual Entertainment. It will be executive produced by Viacom International Studios UK Creative Director Ed Taylor and Director of Factual Jeff Anderson and directed by John Holdsworth.

Clinton-Davis said, “Trevor’s infectious curiosity makes him the perfect travel guide for this journey that sweeps you along on board the elegance of the Maharajas’ Express and reveals the colours, contrasts and surprises that India offers.”

Taylor added, “Sir Trevor visited India regularly as a foreign correspondent and has borne witness to its transformation over recent decades. In this series he will give viewers a fascinating insight into India today. It’s an exciting first third-party commission for VIS UK and we’re currently in talks with other UK and international broadcasters to seek out further opportunities.”