VH1 Orders ‘Girls Cruise’ Reality Series Starring & Executive Produced By Lil’ Kim For July Premiere

VH1 has ordered Girls Cruise, a new reality series starring and executive produced by Grammy winner Lil’ Kim, whose real name is Kimberly Denise Jones, from Big Fish Entertainment, an MGM company. Also starring are TLC’s Chilli, singer-songwriter Mýa, Wild N’ Out stars Pretty Vee and B. Simone, and their long-time best friends Tiffany and Char. It’s set to premiere Monday, July 15 at 9 PM ET/PT on VH1. Check out the show’s promo below.

In Girls’ Cruise, Lil’ Kim and her celebrity friends embark on a vacation of a lifetime in the series described as one of self-exploration and sisterhood. Per the official synopsis: “As they travel through the Caribbean, the crew hits the high seas on an epic journey filled with hilarious adventures, emotional breakthroughs and spicy romances as they cultivate bonds and unapologetically live their best lives.”

Girls Cruise is produced for VH1 by Big Fish Entertainment for VH1. Jones (Lil’ Kim) serves as an executive producer. Elena Diaz and Sitarah Pendelton serve as executive producers for VH1. Dan Cesareo, Lucilla D’Agostino, Anthony Sylvester, James Knox, Ashley McFarlin Buie and Shelley Sinha serve as executive producers for Big Fish Entertainment.

Lil’ Kim is a Grammy Award winner and the first woman in hip hop to score three consecutive Billboard number-one singles. She’s a multi-platinum rapper, actress and fashion icon who remains one of the most influential people in pop culture. Lil’ Kim is set to release her fifth studio album, “9,” this summer.

Chilli is a singer-songwriter, dancer and entrepreneur. In addition to being a member of the renowned musical group, TLC, Chilli is the founder of a nonprofit group, Chilli’s Crew, which works with young girls in Atlanta.

Mýa is a Grammy Award-winning international pop superstar and actress who broke into the mainstream with her platinum self-titled record. In addition to an extensive discography and film resume, Mýa has recently emerged as a leader in vegan lifestyle activism.

Pretty Vee is a rapper and comedian who stars on MTV’s Wild ‘N Out. She rose to prominence through her viral skits and characters, and has become a popular act in parody.

B. Simone is a rising comedian who also stars on MTV’s Wild ‘N Out.

Tiffany is an actress, model, host, dancer and entrepreneur with a long-standing friendship with Lil’ Kim.

Char is a philanthropist, socialite, former model and entrepreneur.