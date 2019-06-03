Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

Kevin Spacey Wants Assault Case Dropped Over Erased Evidence; Trial Set For Fall 2019

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Oscars' Governor Awards: Lynch, Wertmuller, Studi, Davis

Read the full story

Verve Hires Manal Hammad As TV Lit Agent

By Patrick Hipes, Nellie Andreeva

Manal Hammad Verve

EXCLUSIVE: Manal Hammad has joined Verve as a TV literary agent, the first announced agent hire at the company since it signed the WGA’s Code of Conduct last month, making it the biggest lit agency to sign the code since it was implemented in April.

Hammad comes from Abrams Artists Agency, a member of the Association of Talent Agents whose chairman had said publicly that it would not sign the code, which bans signees from TV packaging and ties to affiliated production entities, among other things.

Hammad began her career at boutique agency Preferred Artists, following the leadership when they joined Abrams to start the agency’s literary department in 2015. That same year, she was promoted to agent — the first in the newly formed department to be upped.

As a first generation American, Hammad has made it a priority to represent underrepresented literary talent and brings with her a roster of diverse clients from various backgrounds.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2019 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad