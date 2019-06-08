‘Veronica Mars’ Original Three Seasons Return On Hulu Before New Episodes Bow

Hulu announced today at the ATX Festival in Austin, Texas, that the first three seasons of cult fave Veronica Mars will stream on the service starting July 1, ahead of the Hulu Original returning for its fourth season on July 26.

Veronica Mars is a noir mystery set in Neptune, California, and starring Kristen Bell as Veronica. The series originally premiered in Sept. 2004 on UPN, ending in May 2007 on The CW. Veronica is a student who moonlights as a private investigator, working under her detective father to solve cases and an overarching mystery tied to them.

The original show was not a huge ratings draw, but was critically well-received and had a rabid following. After its cancellation, series creator Rob Thomas wrote a feature film continuing the series. When it wasn’t funded by original series producer Warner Bros, Bell and Thomas started a Kickstarter campaign to produce the film, attaining its $2 million budget in less than 11 hours and rising eventually to $5.7 million. The film was released in 2013.

Watch the trailer above for details.