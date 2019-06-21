Vanishing Angle Ups Three Execs; UMC Picks Up ‘His, Hers and the Truth’ – Film Briefs

Vanishing Angle, the production studio behind the Sundance film, Greener Grass, has upped three of its own to executive positions: Natalie Metzger as VP of Development & Production, Benjamin Wiessner as VP of Sales & Acquisitions, and Jim Cummings as VP of Creative Initiatives. Metzger, who boarded the company as a producer in 2015, is a writer and director whose films have premiered at AFI Docs, Frameline, and Outfest. She also holds the Gold Prize at the Page International Screenwriting Awards. Wiessner, a producer and creative distributor, has worked on seven films with Vanishing Angle. He’s also produced and self-distributed shorts and features with broadcast partners like Canal+ and PBS. Cummings is an independent filmmaker who wrote, directed, and starred in the comedy-drama, Thunder Road, which is being released by Vanishing Angle. The company is also in development on Cummings’ erotic thriller Beta, as well as mystery thriller Buffalo from Keith Powell, and Mari Walker’s drama See You Then.

Urban Movie Channel (UMC), RLJ Entertainment’s subscription streaming service dedicated to Black film and television, has picked up His, Hers and the Truth, a romantic comedy which has its world premiere at the 23rd annual American Black Film Festival in Miami. Written and directed by Coke Daniels, the film stars Brad James (Tyler Perry’s For Better or Worse) and Ashley A. Williams (Black Roots). It centers on a lovestruck couple who can’t seem to live with or without each other. As the two work on repairing their relationship woes in couples’ therapy, they trek down memory lane through their hilarious courtship and history of breakups and makeups. The pic also stars Terri J. Vaughn, Dorien Wilson, Cocoa Brown, Dawn Halfkenny, Duane Finley, and Kaye Singleton. Coke Daniels, Errol Sadler, Brad James, and Cristina Davis produced the film with Vanzil Burke and Victor Burke of the Burke Management Firm, LLC, Dorien Wilson and Erik Rogers serving as executive producers.

Night School actress Tilda Del Toro has signed with The Green Room for management. Del Toro will next be seen playing opposite Tom Hardy in Fonzo, the Al Capone biopic from writer-director Josh Trank. She’ll play Mona Lisa, the mysterious lover from Fonse’s (Hardy) past. Del Toro’s other credits include Our Brand Is Crisis and the TV movie, Take It From Us.