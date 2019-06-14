UTA Adds Travis Mynard As Agent For Esports Department, Will Focus On League Of Legends

Travis Mynard has joined United Talent Agency (UTA) as an agent in the esports department, bringing extensive international expertise in managing esports leagues and consulting professional athletes.

Based in Los Angeles, Mynard will report to UTA’s Head of Esports, Damon Lau. In his role, he will focus on creating new opportunities for world-ranked athletes and building partnerships between talent and global brands.

Mynard joins UTA from Riot Games, where he spent six years working with Riot’s North America League of Legends Championship Series (NA LCS) tournament and the company’s international League of Legends esports league, where he led the global player management team.

Playing a pivotal role in bringing League of Legends events to over a dozen countries, he worked with some of world’s most notable League of Legends athletes, including Peter “Doublelift” Peng, Mustafa Kemal “Dumbledoge” Gökseloğlu, William “Meteos” Hartman, Felipe “brTT” Gonçalves and Jason “WildTurtle” Tran, among others.

A graduate of Marymount Manhattan College, Mynard holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Fine Arts and Liberal Arts.

Mynard answered a few questions from Deadline about his new role.

DEADLINE Are you looking for players in specific games?

MYNARD: I am personally geared towards League of Legends and specifically on the esports athletes side. UTA, however, represents players and influencers from multiple titles.

DEADLINE: What kind of opportunities are you looking to expand?

MYNARD: Personally, I am looking to dive a little deeper into the League of Legends esports scene to see how we can work with the athletes, organizations and leagues to find space for the athletes to grow their brands and likenesses. That way, they will have the opportunity to collaborate with some organic personal sponsors.

For example, if an athlete has an intense interest in cooking, and they have no conflicts of interest with team or league sponsors to pursue partnerships in that area, I would love to find ways to get them connected with opportunities. These will not only act as an additional source of income, but will also help expand their personal brands into another area outside of gaming. Ultimately, I believe the athlete has a period of time to harness the spotlight of being a pro player and it’s my job to ensure they are set up for success as they embark on their next chapter.

DEADLINE: How does an e-sports player get on your radar?

MYNARD: Honestly, there are so many different avenues. I’ve spent six years in the League of Legends industry so some of it is just being familiar with the athletes from past collaborations. Other than that, even before I was an agent, I would follow the amateur leagues (which have been reignited), the college scene and even the solo queue ladder a bit. Also, word of mouth goes a long way. If you are ready to take the leap to become an esports professional athlete, you will most likely play a ton of games with people who are already professionals. Your interactions with those pros will determine if they recommend you to teams, coaches and agents in the future.

DEADLINE: Will you be looking to any specific colleges as esports hotbeds?

MYNARD: College is definitely a platform to watch when it comes to talent. Right now, the college scene is booming and there are a few key people to keep an eye on when looking for the next generation. I am definitely tracking some of the players coming out of UC Irvine, Maryville, Western and a few other colleges that have invested in the space.

DEADLINE: Is this completely a meritocracy?

MYNARD You can be really great at any game and be ready to go pro from a sheer talent perspective, but that doesn’t mean you’ll be picked up by a team or given any opportunities. Word of mouth is a powerful advocate when it’s positive. There are several influencers, amateurs and hopefuls that are good enough to play solo queue games with pro players, but if their reputation precedes them as someone who isn’t willing to put in the work or be flexible, it’s going to be a tough road to obtain representation. Esports is an industry heavily based on trust and relationships. Damage to either of those is tough to reverse or a time-consuming process to earn back.

DEADLINE: How big a role does social media followings play in your interests?

MYNARD: These metrics are helpful in other ways and may be something that a sponsor looks at when determining which person they want to use in a campaign, but I mainly look for personality and the ability to separate oneself from the pack. That means “winning” isn’t necessarily needed. The number one thing an athlete has to do to build a strong brand is to be good at the game, and most pros are already at that level.