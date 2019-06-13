UTA Signs ‘Lost’ And ‘Colony’ Star Josh Holloway

EXCLUSIVE: UTA has signed actor Josh Holloway for representation in all areas.

Holloway is known for his many television roles. Most recently, he executive produced and starred as Will Bowman for three seasons on the USA sci-fi drama Colony. He is best known for his role as the smooth-talking swindler with a heart of gold James “Sawyer” Ford on J.J. Abrams cult drama Lost. The game-changing sci-fi series aired for six seasons on ABC and became a pop culture phenomenon, garnering a loyal following till the very end. It won several Golden Globes, Emmy Awards, Screen Actors Guild Awards and many other accolades.

On the feature side, Holloway starred in the action drama Sabotage opposite Arnold Schwarzenegger, Sam Worthington and Terrence Howard. He also appeared in the thriller Paranoia with Harrison Ford, Gary Oldman and Liam Hemsworth. Additionally, he has appeared in the drama Battle of the Year as well as Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol with Tom Cruise and Jeremy Renner.