UTA Set For 8th Annual ‘Project Impact’ Volunteer Service Day

United Talent Agency will hold its 8th annual “Project Impact” day of service on Friday. Almost 1,000 UTA employees will dedicate time and service at more than 40 volunteer sites worldwide.

“Project Impact” is a week-long global event organized by the UTA Foundation. Hundreds of agents, executives, assistants and staff devote time to charitable organizations in Los Angeles, New York, Nashville, Miami, London and Washington, D.C.

UTA leadership, including CEO Jeremy Zimmer, co-president Jay Sures, chairman Jim Berkus, board members Tracey Jacobs, Blair Kohan and Peter Benedek, and board member & head of television Matt Rice, among others, will be participating.

For international volunteer day, the opportunities range from food preparation at Project Angel Food to renovation projects on the US Vets campus and restoration of a natural ecosystem at the Ballona Wetlands in Los Angeles, planting and harvesting on an urban rooftop garden at Hell’s Kitchen Farm Project in New York, mentoring and team-building activities with Oasis Center for homeless youth in Nashville, food sorting at Feeding South Florida in Miami, and park beautification in London.

This year, UTA Foundation Project Impact week events include a conversation about migrant stories at the border moderated by UTA client Wilmer Valderrama (co-founder, Harness), with Zach Mohamed (Black Alliance for Just Immigration), Bamby Salcedo (TransLatin@Coalition) and LindsayTocylowski (Immigrant Defenders Law Center).

At the beginning of the week, UTA client Terry Crews announced the UTA Foundation’s “Live Inspired” honorees with a video. Each year, through the “Live Inspired” program, five employees at every level of the agency are awarded a one-week paid sabbatical and a stipend to fulfill a philanthropic or aspirational goal.

Each year throughout April, the UTA Foundation celebrates “Earth Month” across the agency by providing volunteer and employee engagement opportunities that underscore the importance of protecting our planet. This includes UTA’s annual Green Expo, which convenes more than 60 local brands and businesses to educate and share their latest eco-friendly and sustainable products.

UTA kicked off its global volunteer season by sending a group of agents and executives on a service trip to renovate and rebuild an elementary school in Panama serving 1,400 students and 65 teachers/administrators.