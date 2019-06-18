Drama ‘Dicks’ From ‘iZombie’ Team & Susanna Fogel In Works At USA Network

EXCLUSIVE: Veronica Mars creator Rob Thomas is shepherding another drama about female PIs. USA Network has put in development Dicks, from writer Heather V. Regnier (iZombie), director Susanna Fogel (The Spy Who Dumped Me), iZombie co-creatorThomas/exec producer and his Spondoolie Productions, and Warner Horizon Scripted Television.

Hopper Stone

Written by Regnier and to be directed by Fogel, Dicks is described as The Big Lebowski meets Broad City. It centers on Phyllis Roarke, who returns home to Los Angeles after she is fired from her job at the White House, only to have her government-issued cell phone stolen by a gang at a house party. To get it back, she must reconnect with her two estranged best friends from high school, and as de facto private investigators — aka, dicks — they stumble into a citywide conspiracy involving a notorious mobster, a washed-up screenwriter, and a lemur named Darwin. Dicks is described by Regnier and Fogel as “a celebration of the female weirdo, which is real feminism — our other favorite F word.”

Regnier and Fogel executive produce with Thomas and fellow iZombie EPs an Etheridge for Spondoolie Productions. Rebecca Franko (iZombie) is a producer.

The project is being developed for USA but, as is the case with many pieces of development at USA/Syfy, the upcoming NBCUniversal streaming platform also is considered a possible home.

WBTV

Regnier worked with Thomas, Etheridge and Stokdyk during her stint as a consulting producer on Season 4 of iZombie. She spent three seasons on Sleepy Hollow, starting as executive story editor, rising to co-producer and producer. She most recently was a supervising producer on SMILF.

Fogel is currently in production on Gillian Flynn’s Utopia for Amazon. She most recently helmed the pilot of The Wilds for Amazon and directed, executive produced and co-wrote The Spy Who Dumped Me starring Mila Kunis and Kate McKinnon.