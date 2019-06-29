US Women Continue To Be Ratings Gold In March Toward The World Cup

United States' Megan Rapinoe, left, on her way to scoring her side's second goal during the Women's World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between France and the United States at the Parc des Princes, in Paris, Friday, June 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

The US Women continued to be victorious on the pitch and in the ratings this week, as the team’s dramatic win over France proved to be a strong draw for Fox viewers.

The US edged France 2-1 on Friday in a quarterfinal match between top contenders for the Cup. The US team’s Megan Rapinoe led the way, scoring two goals for the second consecutive match. The US women now advance to Tuesday’s semi-final against England.

Rapinoe scored on a fifth minute free kick and a short score in the 65th minute. France’s Wendie Renard scored in the 81st, but the Americans held on to reach the World Cup semifinals for the eighth time.

The 2019 Quarterfinal scored a 4.9/14 demo, making it the best-metered market rating for a soccer match on English language television since last year’s World Cup Final. It was also the best-metered market rating ever for a Women’s World Cup Quarterfinal.

It was also +17% better than what FOX averaged for its US Quarterfinal match in 2015 that did a 4.2/8 which aired in primetime (Friday, 7:15-9:30p) vs. China; and +88% better than 2011’s 2.6/7 for USA’s Quarterfinal match-up with Brazil on ESPN (Sunday, 11a-2:30p)