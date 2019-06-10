U.S. Supreme Court Agrees To Hear Byron Allen’s Racial Discrimination Suit Against Comcast

Byron Allen’s multibillion-dollar civil rights lawsuit claiming racial discrimination against Comcast is headed to the U.S. Supreme Court.

The nation’s highest court has agreed to review a case claiming discrimination in contracting against Comcast in alleged violation of section 1981 of the Civil Rights Act.

In Comcast’s petition, the cable company argued that plaintiffs must show that racial animus was the motivating factor leading to a programming decision in order for a discrimination case to prevail.

Allen’s Entertainment Studios Network sued both Comcast and Charter Communications

— $20 billion against Comcast and $10 billion against Charter in a separate case — for alleged violations of the Civil Rights Act.

Allen said he tried for years to get the cable giants to carry his networks, which were available to millions of television viewers through rival distributors including Verizon, DirecTV, AT&T, DISH. Allen said he has been repeatedly rebuffed, and alleges race played a factor.

The companies petitioned for review after Allen’s company survived motions to dismiss at both the U.S. district court and Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals. The high court has not yet announced if it would take up Charter’s petition.

Charter attempted to have Entertainment Studios Network’s suit dismissed on First Amendment grounds, arguing that its choice of cable channels is a form of expression.

The Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit today supported the district court’s ruling, which found that the First Amendment doesn’t shield Charter from engaging in discriminatory conduct. The appeals court reached a similar decision in the suit against Comcast, sending both cases back to the trial court.

“These two decisions against Comcast and Charter are very significant, unprecedented, and historic,” said Allen in a statement lauding the decision. “The lack of true economic inclusion for African Americans will end with me, and these rulings show that I am unwavering in my commitment to achieving this long overdue goal.”

Both Comcast and Charter issued statements expressing disappointment with the lower court rulings.