UA Confirms Marketing Prexy Gerry Rich Hire

United Artists confirmed last week’s news that Gerry Rich will become president of marketing, replacing David Kaminow. Rich, a vet who has held top marketing posts at Paramount, MGM/UA and The Weinstein Company, will spearhead campaigns for MGM and Annapurna films in the U.S. as part of the joint venture between the two companies.

Said Rich: “For the last year, I have had the opportunity to work with Jonathan Glickman and the team at MGM and I am thrilled to continue our relationship in my new role at UA Releasing. I am equally as excited to be working with Megan Ellison and the team at Annapurna,” said Rich. “I am also looking forward to working with my former Weinstein Company colleague MGM’s Stephen Bruno, and am honored to join the deep bench of amazing people at UA as we forge ahead with our upcoming slate of films.”