‘Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt’ Interactive Special Adds Daniel Radcliffe

Daniel Radcliffe has joined the cast of the Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt interactive special in a not-yet-revealed role.

In the Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt interactive special, Kimmy Schmidt (Ellie Kemper) sets off on her biggest adventure yet. Three states! Explosions! A dancing hamburger! And you, the viewer, get to decide how the story goes. Will you foil the Reverend’s (Jon Hamm) evil plan and get Kimmy to her wedding on time? Or will you accidentally start a war against the robots?

Tina Fey and Robert Carlock’s acclaimed comedy series ended its four-season run on Netflix in January. The interactive special will air in 2020. It will be created and executive produced by Fey and Carlock, with the series’ core cast members — Ellie Kemper, Tituss Burgess, Jane Krakowski and Carol Kane — all set to return. Universal Television, the studio behind Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, is producing the special, with the series’ Jeff Richmond, Sam Means, David Miner and Meredith Scardino also executive producing.

Netflix has been doubling down on interactive content following the success of Black Mirror’s Bandersnatch special. The streamer’s latest effort in the arena was You vs. Wild, an eight-episode interactive family series fronted by survival expert and TV veteran Bear Grylls.

Created and executive produced by Fey and Carlock, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt has earned 18 Primetime Emmy nominations, including Outstanding Comedy Series for each of its seasons. The series followed Kimmy Schmidt (Kemper) as she continued to adjust to the 21st century and learn more about who she really is.

Joining Kimmy on her journey are her best friend and roommate, Titus Andromedon (Burgess), her former-employer-turned-friend Jacqueline White (Krakowski) and landlord Lillian Kaushtupper (Kane), along with Radcliffe.