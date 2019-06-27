UCLA Unveils 2019 Professional Programs Winners In Writing & Acting

The UCLA School of Theater, Film and Television’s Professional Programs has revealed winners of its 2019 Feature Screenplay, Television Pilot and Acting for the Camera Pitch competitions. The

awards were bestowed at the just-ended spring quarter certificate ceremony acknowledging the 236 students who completed the yearlong Screenwriting, Writing for Television Professional and Acting for the Camera programs.

Top writing honors went to Aaron Mobley, a former Nicholl Fellowship semifinalist, for his action-comedy screenplay The Youth Pastor; and Michael Vaingauz for his TV comedy pilot Seriously Embarrassing.

The UCLA Professional Programs, now in their 25th year, boast alums including Pose co-creator Steven Canals and James Ponsoldt. This year’s winners were chosen by industry professionals and UCLA alumni.

Here are this year’s winners:

Advanced Screenwriting

Winner: Aaron Mobley, The Youth Pastor

Screenwriting

Winner: Jessica Rowlands, Wild Hearts

Honorable mention: John Biolsi, Evolution Fitness; Nick Dible, Out of the Hollow

Advanced Writing for Television Pilot

Winner: Michael Vaingauz, Seriously Embarrassing

Writing for Television Drama Pilot

Winner: Ellen Shanley, The Longest Day

Writing for Television Comedy Pilot

Winner: Danielle Schwartz, Emergency Break

Honorable mention: Richard Redlo, Goofy Foot; Sara Pearson, Redwood Curtain; Laura Stubbs, My Bully Mia

Acting for the Camera Pitch

Saint Thompson, Two Sides

Honorable mention: Colleen Slattery, Big Fischer; Erica Mendel, Search for Serotonin