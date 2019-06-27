U.S. Outfit CMG Boards Sales Rights To Ireland-Canada Co-Production ‘Cry From The Sea’

EXCLUSIVE: U.S. sales firm CMG, which recently found success with Oscar-nominated box office hit Loving Vincent, has boarded world sales rights to upcoming Ireland-Canada co-production Cry From The Sea.

The deal was inked with Vancouver-based production company Sepia Films and Dublin-based outfit ShinAwiL. CMG will handle sales in all markets outside of Canada, where LevelFILM is distributing, and Ireland, where Wildcard will release.

The feature is scheduled to begin shooting in Donegal and County Mayo, Ireland in October 2019. Tina Pehme and Kim Roberts of Sepia Films and Larry Bass, Mary Callery, and Aaron Farrell of ShinAwiL are producing.

Canadian director and cinematographer Vic Sarin (A Shine Of Rainbows) will direct the screenplay penned by Irish screenwriter Ciaran Creagh (Parked). The film is being cast by Hubbard Casting, Ros and John Hubbard CSA out of the UK in association with Paul Weber CSA in the U.S.

Set in the aftermath of World War I and the Irish Civil War, the film will tell the story of Seamus Óg Mac Grianna, a solitary Irish lighthouse keeper challenged by grief and the women who come into his life and move Seamus and each other to a better place.

“After our collaboration with Sepia Films on the official Sundance Selection The Games Maker, we have been looking for an exciting new project to partner on with producers Kim Roberts and Tina Pehme. The quality of their productions is first rate, and when we read Cry From The Sea, we knew this would be an exceedingly well produced film with characters and situations that would appeal to a wide audience,” stated CMG President, Edward Noeltner.

CMG’s recent sales titles include 2018 Oscar-nominated box office hit Loving Vincent and 2018 Cannes Classics title Searching For Ingmar Bergman.