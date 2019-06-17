Tyra Banks To Star & Executive Produce ‘Beauty’ Docuseries For Quibi

Tyra Banks (America’s Next Top Model) is set to star in and executive produce Beauty, a new docuseries for Jeffrey Katzenberg and Meg Whitman’s short-form video platform Quibi.

Per Quibi, Beauty will serve as a mirror for us to question societal standards that have defined us – going deep to tackle compelling topics head on in every episode, making you question everything you ever thought was beautiful… nothing will be off limits. Beauty‘s mission is to break down barriers and challenge traditional notions, all while captivating, inspiring and exploring beauty revolutions and evolutions across the globe.

“As I look into the future, I see radical changes in both how people ‘attain beauty,’ and how the world perceives beauty,” says Banks, “Our docu-series aims to expand and redefine the definition of beauty as we know it, challenging why we accept certain beauty parameters and reject others, and examining the beliefs behind those judgments.”

Banks stars and executive produces. Beauty is produced by Network Entertainment for Quibi.

Banks created and hosts America’s Next Top Model, which has been running for 24 seasons. The show airs in over 180 countries and with over 100 geographical versions, including Germany’s NTM, India’s NTM, Asia’s NTM and Britain’s NTM.

