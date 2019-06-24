Tyler Perry Tells BET Awards Audience To Create Their Own Opportunities: “Own Your Stuff!”

In one of the most impactful speeches at Sunday night’s BET Awards, Tyler Perry talked about creating opportunities and taking control of his own destiny.

The writer, producer, director was honored with BET’s Ultimate Icon Award. Taraji P. Henson, who appeared in Perry’s 2018 film Acrimony and his 2009 film I Can Do Bad All By Myself presented him with the award.

“Tyler Perry was the first to pay me my exact worth,” Henson said.

Perry then walked on stage at the Microsoft Theaters in Los Angeles and delivered a thought-provoking speech.

“While others were talking about Oscars So White, I was in Atlanta building my own studio,” he said about his sprawling Tyler Perry Studios.

Perry urged the audience not to depend on others for opportunities, but to create their own.

“There are people whose lives are tied into your dream. Own your stuff, own your business, own your way,” he said.

Perry recently inked a multi-year content deal with BET and parent company Viacom. Last week he set his first series at BET, a White House drama titled The Oval, starring Ed Quinn, Kron Moore, Paige Hurd and Daniel Croix Henderson. It will begin principal photography this summer at Tyler Perry Studios.