Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins: Digital Superstar Makes Bookshelf Bid

Superstar gamer and YouTube titan Tyler “Ninja” Blevins is coming to a bookshelf near you. Two Random House imprints, Clarkson Potter and Ten Speed Press, will take the digital influencer to the printed page with three releases by year’s end.

Clarkson Potter will release the Ninja: Get Good gamer guide and the Ninja Notebook fan publication this August. Ten Speed follows in December with Ninja: The Most Dangerous Game, a graphic novel that incorporates the gaming influencer as a character in a fictional universe. The graphic novel by writer Justin Jordan and artist Felipe Magaña is positioned as the first in a series that will allow “fans of all ages to experience Ninja’s unmatched wit and skill.”

Ninja, a 28-year-old Detroit native, is a powerhouse presence in the ear of young America with 45 million gaming followers across platforms here domestically and abroad.

Random House, a division of Penguin Random House, is the first publishing partner for Ninja and his management firm, Loaded. Over the past year, Loaded has steered Ninja to brand and digital marketing campaigns with Capitol Records, Samsung, EA, and Red Bull. Loaded, NoScope and Catalyst are now part of Popdog, an esports and live-streaming specialist.