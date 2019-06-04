Fox Television Stations Team With IHeartMedia For Tyga Livestream

EXCLUSIVE: Fox Television Stations are teaming with iHeartMedia to livestream a concert and interview on Wednesday across 16 station websites featuring platinum-selling hip-hop artist Tyga.

IHeartRadio LIVE with Tyga will air at 7PM PT / 10PM ET on the websites of 16 Fox stations (see the full list below) as well as via the website of pop-culture syndicated show Dish Nation. It is not slated for linear broadcast, but aims to capture younger viewers where they live, which is online.

The occasion for the show at the iHeartRadio Theater in LA is the release of Tyga’s new album, Legendary. In addition to performing songs from the album, the artist will take part in an interview co-hosted by J Cruz, an on-air personality from iHeart’s Real 92.3. The event will also broadcast live across iHeartMedia’s urban and rhythm radio stations.

It’s the first co-ordinated livestream effort across Fox’s station footprint. In all, the company has 28 stations. The division is a key part of the reconstituted Fox Corp., which debuted in March after the sale of most assets of 21st Century Fox to Disney.

“Tyga speaks directly to the Dish Nation audience and this opportunity displays what we do best – connecting our audience with exclusive and compelling entertainment news,” said Stephen Brown, EVP Programming and Development for the station group. “IHeart has been a great partner on this project and we look forward to doing more with them in the future.”

Here is the list of stations whose websites will carry the show:

New York – WNYW Fox 5

LA – KTTV Fox 11

Chicago – WFLD Fox 32

Philadelphia – WTXF Fox 29

Dallas – KDFW Fox 4

San Francisco – KTVU Fox 2

Washington, D.C. – WTTG Fox 5

Atlanta – WAGA Fox 5

Houston – KRIV Fox 26

Phoenix – KSAZ Fox 10

Tampa – WTVT Fox 13

Detroit – WJBK Fox 2

Minneapolis – KMSP Fox 9

Orlando – WOFL Fox 35

Austin – KTBC Fox 7

Charlotte – WJZY Fox 46