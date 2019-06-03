The CW Sets ‘Two Sentence Horror Stories’ Anthology Series For Summer Run

EXCLUSIVE: The CW is adding another original scripted series to its summer lineup, anthology Two Sentence Horror Stories. It marks the 12th original CW series for summer 2019, the most ever for the 13-year-old network, which has been ramping up its commitment to year-round programming.

Set to debut on August 8 at 8 PM with back-to-back episodes, Two Sentence Horror Stories consists of eight half-hour stand-alone episodes featuring actors Nicole Kang (Batwoman), Jim Parrack (Suicide Squad) and Aleyse Shannon (Charmed), among others.

Created/executive produced by Vera Miao (Best Friends Forever), Two Sentence Horror Stories, from Warner Bros’ digital content studio Stage 13, originated as the five-episode short-form digital series 2SH, which premiered on go90 in October 2017. The short-form series then launched on CW Seed in October 2018. Following the exposure on its digital platform, the CW became interested in a full-length version to air on the broadcast network.

Two Sentence Horror Stories features contemporary tales of horror and haunting for the diverse and digital age. Inspired by the viral fan fiction of two-sentence horror stories, the anthology series taps into universal primal fears, filtered through the anxieties of the most connected and racially diverse generation. Despite dizzying advancements in technology, inequality, social progress and environmental degradation…the things that haunt us are still the same.

Stage 13

Miao executive produces with Emily Wiedemann (Creative Control) and Chazz Carfora (Stories From The Felt) for Stage 13 in association with Warner Bros.

Two Sentence Horror Stories joins two new scripted series slated to debut on the CW this summer, British action drama Bulletproof, starring Noel Clarke and Ashley Walters, and space-based action-adventure Pandora, headined by Priscilla Quintana.

Here are Two Sentence Horror Stories‘ cast, directors and writers by episode:

CAST:

Nicole Kang (Batwoman) as Hana (Gentleman)

Jim Parrack (The Deuce) as Ken (Gentleman)

Aleyse Shannon (Charmed) as Karine (Tutorial)

Greta Quispe (New Amsterdam) as Araceli (Hide)

Wai Ching Ho (The Defenders) as Ma (Legacy)

Kate Jennings (Notorious) as Dr. Lucie (Scion)

WRITERS:

Vera Miao (Little Monsters, Squirm)

Leon Hendrix III (Hide, Only Child)

C.S. McMullen (Gentleman, Tutorial)

Pornsak Pichetshote (Legacy)

Stephanie Adams-Santos (Hide)

Sehaj Sethi (Hide, Scion)

DIRECTORS:

Vera Miao (Legacy, Squirm)

Tayarisha Poe (Little Monsters, Tutorial)

Rania Attieh & Daniel Garcia (Hide)

Natalia Iyudin (Gentleman, Scion)

Nikyatu (Only Child)