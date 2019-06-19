Composers Marco Beltrami & Brandon Roberts On Taking ‘Twilight Zone’ Into A New Musical Dimension – Crew Call Podcast

Two-time Oscar nominated composer Marco Beltrami has confessed before he’s a cheap scare when it comes to horror movies, but this time around he’s brought his collaborator Brandon Roberts around for the fun on the Jordan Peele and Simon Kinberg executive produced reboot of The Twilight Zone on CBS All Access. We talk with them on today’s Crew Call podcast about the big score they wrote for the Kinberg-directed episode “Blurryman” about Twilight Zone writer Sophie Gelson (Zazie Beetz) who is chased around the set by a mysterious figure. Last spring Beltrami made us jump out of our seats for A Quiet Place, and you can hear his work again in this fall’s Ford vs. Ferrari.