‘Twilight’s Kellan Lutz Toplines ‘Divertimento’ Indie Thriller

EXCLUSIVE: Twilight and Expendables actor Kellan Lutz has been tapped to lead Divertimento, an indie thriller written and directed by French filmmaker Keyvan Sheikhalishahi.

The film, Sheikhalishahi’s third one, follows Jonas Olsen (Lutz), a chess player haunted by a tragic past who is given an opportunity to participate in a mysterious game, Divertimento.

Torrey DeVitto from TV’s Vampire Diaries and Chicago Med also stars in the pic as well as Ola Rapace (Skyfall), Götz Otto (Cloud Atlas), Christian Hillborg (The Last Kingdom), Ellie Heydon (Harlots), and Brittany Lynn.

Sheikhalishahi is also producing the pic which is currently shooting in France.

Lutz is also gearing up to shot the action film The Last Story of David Allen later this month. Directed by Justin Gullet, the plot follows an ordinary man who is forced into killing. It tells the story of his last victim and the girl he tried not to fall in love with.

Matthew Sprosty wrote the script. Producers are Luillo Ruiz of Pimienta, Justin Gullet of Red Thread Pictures, and Bret Saxon.

Lutz was last seen on the big screen in Paramount’s What Men Want remake and up next appears as a series regular on CBS’ upcoming Dick Wolf’s drama, FBI: Most Wanted.

