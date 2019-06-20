Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

Academy Museum Of Motion Pictures Opening Delayed Again , Moved To Unspecified Date In 2020

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Academy Museum Opening Delayed Again, Moved To Unspecified 2020 Date

Read the full story

TV Talk Podcast: The Oscar Connection To The Emmys, Plus Shows That Need Attention As Voting Comes To And End

By Pete Hammond, Dominic Patten

TV Talk Podcast

The Emmy voting period is getting down to the wire and so it is time to give some last minute thoughts for voters on various aspects of this year’s race.  In today’s episode of our Deadline Podcast , TV Talk,  Deadline TV Critic Dominic Patten  and Awards Columnist Pete Hammond survey the field and zone in on the increasingly interesting  Documentary and Non-Fiction Special categories  that seem to often mirror the Oscar race as well.  We explain why and try to sort out the confusion for voters in both Academies.  We also muse about which of our favorite shows don’t have a chance in hell of being nominated , but really should be.  This is the opportunity for you voters out there ( Dominic and Pete are both Academy members) to turn it around and make us very happy.  You will also hear Pete’s Behind The Lens interview with Modern Family EP and co-creator Steve Levitan   , as well as Dominic’s Contenders Emmy panel with Hulu’s Catch-22.   To listen just click the link below.

Listen Here:

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2019 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad