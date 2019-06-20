‘Press Your Luck’ Ticks Up To Win Wednesday Ratings, NBC’s ‘The InBetween’ Slips In Return

There were no whammies for ABC’s Press Your Luck on Wednesday night. The revival of the ’80s game show hosted by Elizabeth Banks won Wednesday night with 1.0 in the 18-49 demo and 4.84 million viewers. There was a tiny boost from its 0.9 premiere last week, but it was enough to beat out Amazing Race on CBS which came in second with 0.8 and 4.78 million viewers, staying on par with last week.

As we survey the TV ratings landscape of other networks, there wasn’t much action in terms of extreme highs and lows. NBC’s The Inbetween which, after a week break, took a dip (0.4/2.7 million) while Fox’s First Responders Live saw leveled up a tenth (0.6/21 million) from last week.

In addition to Press Your Luck, audiences were loving their game shows on ABC Wednesday night with Card Sharks and Match Game holding steady (0.9 and 0.8 respectively).

Other than that, The CW’s Jane the Virgin (0.2/640,000) and Fox’s MasterChef (0.7/2.7 million) held steady while CBS’ NCIS: The Cases They Can’t Forget stayed put at 0.3/3 million.