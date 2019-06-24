ABC Wins Sunday Ratings With Nik Wallenda’s Live Highwire Act In Times Square

Nik Wallenda and Lijana Wallenda walk a highwire approximately 1,300 feet long and 25 stories above street level across Times Square in "Highwire Live in Times Square with Nik Wallenda".

ABC easily won Sunday night — all without a net! Highwire Live in Times Square with Nik Wallenda had audiences sitting at the edge of their seat as they watched circus troupe members Nik Wallenda and Lijana Wallenda walk the highwire 25 stories above street level across New York City’s Time Square. The two-hour special averaged 5.3 million viewers and a 0.8 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic, which topped the night in primetime.

Highwire Live was sandwiched between reruns America’s Funniest Home Videos and the network’s new mini-golf competition series Holey Moley (0.7, 3.50M), which helped fuel ABC’s overall demo win.

NBC came in second for the evening in the demo with reruns of America’s Got Talent, New Amsterdam and Hollywood Game Night. Elsewhere, the action held pretty steadily with CBS airing episodes 3 and 4 from the first season of CBS All Access’ The Good Fight (0.3, 3.7M; 0.3, 3.6M). This was pretty much on par with last week’s episodes 1 and 2, which each took in about 3.57 million viewers.

CBS’ 60 Minutes scored the night’s most-watched show twice with back-to-back new episodes at 7 PM (0.5, 6.99M) and 8 AM (0.5, 6.14M).

On the CW, Burden of Truth (0.1, 471,000) held steady, while Fox came in swinging with PBC Fight Night at 7 PM PT (0.2, 880K) and again from 8-10 PM (0.3, 1.07M).