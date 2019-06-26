‘America’s Got Talent’ Bests ‘Big Brother’ Premiere To Win Tuesday Night

Once again, NBC’s America’s Got Talent won Tuesday in primetime, beating Big Brother‘s season premiere on CBS to become the ratings head of the household. The popular talent competition garnered 9.97 million viewers and 1.6 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic, while the Season 21 premiere of Big Brother took in 4.89 million viewers and a 1.2 rating, a dip from the Season 20 premiere (1.5, 5.3M).

The new songwriting competition Songland contributed to NBC’s Tuesday night win, holding steady with 0.9 for a third week in a row with 4.53 million viewers. CBS kept on par with last week’s numbers, finishing second overall on a night that also included included its action drama Blood and Treasure (0.4, 3.2M).

Meanwhile, the CW’s The 100 also held steady with last week’s numbers with a 0.2 rating and 630,000 viewers.

Elsewhere featured a barrage of reruns with The Conners, Modern Family, American Housewife, The Goldbergs and black-ish on ABC, as well as 9-1-1 and the new Justin Timberlake-produced game show Spin the Wheel on Fox.