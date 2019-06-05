Trump Clarifies “Nasty” Meghan Markle Comment, Calls Bette Midler “Washed Up Psycho”

President Trump has taken time out of his state visit to the U.K. to clarify his comments about Meghan Markle, and to bash Bette Midler.

In a new interview with Piers Morgan for ITV’s Good Morning Britain, Trump sought to explain his comment last week using the word “nasty” in reference to the Duchess of Sussex.

“I wasn’t referring to she’s nasty. I said she was nasty about me. And essentially I didn’t know she was nasty about me,” Trump said in the pre-taped interview that will air Wednesday, according to a transcript obtained by Reuters.

He then paid the former Suits actress a series of compliments.

“You know what? She’s doing a good job, I hope she enjoys her life… I think she’s very nice,” he said.

Trump made his initial comment about Markle Friday when he was interviewed by a reporter from Britain’s The Sun. The reporter read aloud comments Markle made in a 2016 interview saying the then-presidential candidate was “misogynistic” and “divisive.”

He had been unaware of her comments, and responded to the reporter by saying, “I didn’t know that she was nasty.”

While Trump offered complimentary words about Markle today, he had nothing nice to say about Bette Midler.

He took to Twitter to call the Oscar-nominated actress a “washed up psycho” for sharing a fake quote about him.

The First Wives Club star, who is a fierce Trump critic, posted the quote Monday on Twitter, which inaccurately claimed to be from Trump, and called Republicans “the dumbest group of voters in the country.”

After her followers pointed out the mistake, Midler issued an apology, writing: “This quote turns out to be a fake from way back in ’15-16. Don’t know how I missed it, but it sounds SO much like [Trump] that I believed it was true!”

I apologize; this quote turns out to be a fake from way back in ‘15-16. Don’t know how I missed it, but it sounds SO much like him that I believed it was true! Fact Check: Did Trump say in '98 Republicans are dumb? https://t.co/NY9s6V49el via @rgj — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) June 3, 2019

Trump wasn’t impressed with her apology and slammed the actress.

“Washed up psycho @BetteMidler was forced to apologize for a statement she attributed to me that turned out to be totally fabricated by her in order to make ‘your great president’ look really bad. She got caught, just like the Fake News Media gets caught. A sick scammer!” he tweeted.