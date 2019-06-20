Joe Manganiello Inks With ICM Partners

EXCLUSIVE: Joe Manganiello has signed with ICM Partners across the board.

The Pittsburgh, PA native has a long resume with such distinguished roles as the alluring werewolf Alcide in 42 episodes of HBO’s cult vampire series True Blood and Big Dick Richie in the Magic Mike film franchise, as well as roles in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man, Pee-wee’s Big Holiday, Justice League, and last year’s $428M-grossing Dwayne Johnson movie Rampage.

Up next for Manganiello is The Jay and Silent Bob Reboot, the baseball drama Bottom of the 9th, and the comedy Shoplifters of the World which he starred in and produced through his production company 3:59.

Manganiello financed, produced and directed the 2014 feature documentary La Bare about male strip club La Bare Dallas. In 2017 Manganiello shared an Emmy win as the narrator of the documentary Pittsburgh is Home: The Story of the Penguins, which chronicled the first 50 years of the Pittsburgh Penguins hockey team.

Manganiello earned a BFA in acting from The Carnegie Mellon University School of Drama. He currently serves on the board of trustees for Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh.