Trevor Noah, Seth Meyers, Stephen Colbert Torch Trump’s ‘She’s Not My Type’ Assault Denial

Late-night hosts unloaded on President Trump once again Tuesday, this time for his poorly-worded denial of advice columnist E. Jean Carroll’s allegation that he sexually assaulted her 20 years ago in a New York department store.

Trump told The Hill Carroll was “totally lying” about the alleged attack.

“I’ll say it with great respect: Number one, she’s not my type. Number two, it never happened. It never happened, OK?” he stated.

His comments, particularly the “she’s not my type” phrase, drew condemnation from Trevor Noah.

“For the 22nd time, Donald J. Trump has been accused of sexual misconduct,” Noah said on The Daily Show. “That’s almost one accusation for each Democrat running.”

Noah then expressed shock over Trump’s denial.

“Really?!” Noah said. “’She’s not my type.’ What is that supposed to mean? If your denial leaves people thinking there is a type of woman you would rape, that’s not a good denial.”

Seth Meyers also addressed the issue on Late Night, in his segment called “Hey!”

“Hey a–hole. If someone asks you ‘did you rape that woman’ and you say ‘no, she’s not my type.’ That’s not a defense. That’s a confession,” he said.

“And hey. No one believes you when you deny this stuff because you already admitted to it remember? You were on a bus with Billy Bush, bragging about assaulting women like some kind of Port Authority pervert.”

Over on The Late Show, Stephen Colbert was completely disgusted.

“Hey, here’s something you don’t see every day. The President of the United States was accused of sexual assault, again,” he said with sarcasm.

Colbert read a series of news headlines about the story, and said the accusations are “specific, they are credible and they are terrible.”

He then compared the nearly two-dozen assault allegations against Trump to someone pooping in your kitchen sink.

“If over the course of the 73 years of your life, 22 people came forward with detailed accounts of times you had pooped in their kitchen sinks, I’m gonna start thinking you’re a sink pooper,” he joked.