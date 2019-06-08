ATX Television Festival brought of the cast and creators of the never-picked-up Tremors series reboot, based on the 1990 cult classic film starring Kevin Bacon, who was attached to reprise his role on the latest TV adaptation. The presentation featured a combination of unaired clips from the pilot with a script reading performed by creator and producer Andrew Miller and stars Kevin Bacon, P.J. Byrne, Toks Olagundoye, Haley Tju, and Emily Tremaine.

Bacon had the initial idea to bring back the character. “It’s pretty the only character I’d ever played in a movie that I ever thought this would be a fun guy to check out 25 years later just because he was a mess. Finding out what had happened to him post warms would be an interesting journey,” he said.

Miller confirmed that the project was, in fact, dead but shared details of what may have been.

He shared that the first season “would take place ever 72 hours” and “the idea was to extend the mystery and chase after the monsters both above and below the ground.”

“The idea was that there’s this incredible character who was a nobody in this tiny town and the idea seemed so fun to thrust him on the national stage, to make this Kevin Bacon’s character a 90s heartthrob, and then take it away.” Miller said.

He continued, “The notion was what if Perfection was the hottest town in the world for a minute and then the Graboids don’t come back, Val was someone who still imaged himself as that 90s superstar even though those days are long gone. We wanted to explore that through his relationship with his daughter who resented him for not paying attention to the present and resented him for being a drunk and lost in the past.”

Despite the many film adaptions of Tremors franchise, the producers “wanted to make something that felt directly from the first movie without getting into the sequels,” said Miller “At least from the time being we wanted to leave those character behind and grow up some of the characters [from the first film].”

Back in 2015, word hit that Universal Television and Blumhouse Productions had put into development a new Tremors series, which would have Bacon would reprise his role of Valentine McKee for the first time in the series since the first movie. The series as reportedly set up at Amazon before moving to Syfy, which ultimately pased on the pilot.