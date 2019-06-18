‘Treadstone’: Michelle Forbes Joins USA Network’s CIA Drama Alongside Patrick Fugit, Michael Gaston, Tess Haubrich & Shruti Haasan

The Killing’s Michelle Forbes has joined USA Network’s CIA drama Treadstone alongside Almost Famous’ Patrick Fugit, The Leftovers’ Michael Gaston, Alien: Covenant’s Tess Haubrich and Bollywood star Shruti Haasan.

The actors join the likes of Jeremy Irvine and Brian J. Smith in the UCP series, which is currently in production in Budapest. The drama comes from Heroes creator Tim Kring and Ben Smith, a producer of the ‘Bourne’ franchise.

Elsewhere, the cast includes Omar Metwally, Tracy Ifeachor, Hyo Joo Han, Gabrielle Scharnitzky and Emilia Schüle.

Written by Kring, Treadstone explores the origin story and present-day actions of a CIA black ops program known as Operation Treadstone — a covert program that uses behavior-modification protocol to turn recruits into nearly superhuman assassins. The first season follows sleeper agents across the globe as they’re mysteriously “awakened” to resume their deadly missions.

Forbes, who has also starred in Berlin Station and True Blood, stars as Ellen Becker, a savvy CIA veteran trying to balance the demands of work and family while investigating a conspiracy with international implications.

Fugit, who was recently in Damien Chazelle’s First Man, recurs as Stephen Haynes, a high school math teacher with a dark side that he’s struggling to keep under control. Gaston, who was a series regular on Strange Angel, plays Dan Levine, a no-nonsense senior CIA veteran overseeing an investigation that involves some of the Agency’s darkest secrets. Haasan, who has featured in Indian films including 3 and D Day, stars as Nira Patel, a young woman in Delhi whose waitress job serves as a cover for a dangerous double life as a trained assassin. Haubrich, who has starred in Australian series including Pine Gap and Wolf Creek, will recur as Samantha, a nurse who must reconcile her husband Doug’s dark past.

Kring executive produces with Ramin Bahrani, who will direct the pilot. Ben Smith and Jeffrey Weiner executive produce on behalf of Captivate and Dan Friedkin and Bradley Thomas will executive produce for Imperative Entertainment (All the Money in the World); and Justin Levy (Beyond) will executive produce.

Forbes is repped by UTA and Circle of Confusion, Fugit is repped by Gersh and Levin/Brown Management. Gaston is repped by APA and Principal Entertainment LA. Haasan is repped by Authentic Talent and Literary Management. Haubrich is repped by Wishlab Inc. in the US and Independent Management Company in Australia.