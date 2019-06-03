Tracy Morgan To Host 2019 Espy Awards Live On ABC In July

Tracy Morgan will host the 2019 Espys live on ABC from L.A.’s Microsoft Theater on July 10.

The star of The Last O.G., Morgan will be joined by celebrities from sports and entertainment to commemorate the past year in sports “by recognizing major sports achievements, reliving unforgettable moments, and saluting the leading performers and performances.”

“I am very excited to be hosting The Espys,” said Morgan. “I hope my Uncle Sidney Poitier is there with my biological father Tony Dorsett and my second cousin Herschel Walker. And Bo Jackson I want my two dollars back!”

For a video statement from Morgan, check out his Instagram post below.

“Tracy is effortlessly funny and deeply passionate about sports,” said Espys executive producer Maura Mandt, adding, “Few people can own a room like Tracy Morgan, and I can’t wait to see what he has in store for the show.”

The awards raise awareness and funds for the V Foundation for Cancer Research, the charity founded by ESPN and the late basketball coach Jim Valvano at the first Espys in 1993. ESPN has helped raise close to $97 million for the V Foundation over the past 26 years. The Espys are executive produced by Maura Mandt and co-produced by Maggievision Productions.

ABC will air the 2019 ESPYS live on Wednesday, July 10.